/Yudh Abhyas 2025: India-U.S. joint military exercises amid ongoing trade tensions

The 21st edition of India–U.S. military exercise “Yudh Abhyas 2025” has begun at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, from September 1 to 14, despite ongoing tensions over tariffs and trade policies. Over 450 Indian troops, including a battalion from the Madras Regiment, are training alongside the U.S. 11th Airborne Division in subarctic conditions. The two-week drills include heliborne operations, surveillance and counter-drone tactics, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, and electronic warfare training—demonstrating the resilience of the India–U.S. defense partnership, even as diplomatic relations face economic strain.