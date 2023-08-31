Yevgeny Prigozhin: Downfall. Disaster. Death

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Exactly two months after Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led a mutiny against Putin's regime, his private jet crashed on the 23rd of August. The West has questioned Putin's involvement in the Wagner chief's death. But Kremlin has denied all the allegations. What's the truth? Why did Putin skip Prigozhin's funeral? From friends to Foes. Watch Wion Wideangle.

