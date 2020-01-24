Wuhan medical workers face gruelling task of treating viral pneumonia patients

Medical workers in central China's Wuhan City have faced up to their responsibilities regardless of the risks, with many putting in gruelling shifts as they support patients fighting viral pneumonia following the outbreak of a new type of coronavirus in the city. The Jinyintan hospital is one of nine specialist medical facilities designated for treating pneumonia patients in Wuhan, where staff have been working to combat the coronavirus since the first patient entered the hospital on December 29. As of now, the hospital has taken in a total of 170 pneumonia patients, of which 28 have been discharged while 137 still undergo treatment. Five victims have lost their lives at the hands of the illness despite the best efforts of staff.