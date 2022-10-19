World of Africa: Nigerians brace for food crisis

Published: Oct 19, 2022
Nigeria, Brace up! Analysts warn citizens that the food crisis could worsen if the federal government doesn't step in fast. As Erik Njoka and Louisa Olaniyi report, prices of basic food items have spiked.
