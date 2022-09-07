World of Africa: Kenya's top court upholds Ruto's victory

Kenya's Supreme Court upheld the August 9 election of William Ruto as president in an unanimous decision. Chief Justice Martha Koome rejected the petition brought by opposition leader Raila Odinga. What experts and analysts termed the rule of dynasties in Kenya has now ended. Ruto will be sworn in as the country's fifth president on the 13th of September. What kind of leader will this self-proclaimed hustler be and will there be some change in the country's politics and economy? Let's find out in this next report from Nairobi.