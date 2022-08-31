World Of Africa: Growing 'neo-colonialism' in Africa?

As a consequence of the Ukraine war, Africa has found itself bearing the brunt of food shortages and increased food prices as global-supply chains remain disrupted. But there is a new campaign, where the west and foreign leaders are seen as extending an olive branch to the continent especially former colonies. Some critics would argue it is a ploy to apologise for the wrongs in the past, while others say its neo-colonialism to counter China's influence in Africa. So, what is it that is enticing these leaders to the continent.