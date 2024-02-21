World needs "Trillions" of dollars to tackle climate change: COP28 President Jaber
The head of 2023 climate talks has said that the world needs 'trillions' of dollars to tackle the climate crisis. COP28 president Sultan Al-Jaber has warned that political momentum can evaporate without clear action. At an event in Paris organised by the international energy agency, he said that finance is the key enabler of positive change at the required speed and scale. Watch in the report for more climate updates.