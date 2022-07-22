World in Pictures: Macron welcomes Egypt's President; Commuters make their way in a waterlogged street

Published: Jul 22, 2022, 09:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
From French President Macron welcoming Egypt's President to commuters making their way in a waterlogged street of Hyderabad city, here are some impactful images from around the world on July 22, 2022.
