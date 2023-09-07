World Cup Winner Hermoso Files Criminal Complaint Against Rubiales Over Kiss

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Spain's all-time leading goalscorer and World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso files a criminal complaint against the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales. Hermoso accuses the 46-year-old of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final.

