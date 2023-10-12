World Cup 2023: Two-time champions India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
ODI World Cup host India warmed up for their clash against Rivals Pakistan in style. Skipper Rohit Sharma slams the record-breaking century as a two-time Champions crushed Afghanistan by eight wickets in Delhi.

