World Business Watch: Union-made, US-built EVs to get $4500 incentive

Union-made, US-built EVs to get $4500 incentive

Sep 14, 2021, 12:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Toyota Motor Corp and Tesla clashed with Ford Motor Co (F.N) and the UAW union over a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive.
