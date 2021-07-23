World Business Watch: Mercedes-Benz aims to go all-electric in 2030

Jul 23, 2021, 01:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to invest more than or $47 billion, between 2022 and 2030 to develop battery-electric vehicles and be ready for an all-electric car market by 2030.
Read in App