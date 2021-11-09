World Business Watch: Economic recovery visible in India's ride-hailing industry

Nov 09, 2021, 11:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The economy is on a recovery path in India's ride-hailing industry, which was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. WION speaks to Prabhjeet Singh, Uber India & South Asia President to get more insights on the matter.
