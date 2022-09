As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stalls amid fierce resistance and counter-offensives, the conflict has unleashed tensions throughout Russian society. Despite the brutal government crackdown on any form of dissent, voices of protest are emerging through the cracks. The city of Saint Petersburg has consistently been a center of opposition to the war - and is once again at the forefront of citizen unrest. Henry Ridgwell narrates this report, which was filmed by VOA’s Moscow bureau.