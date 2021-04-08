WION Sports: India's cricket carnival is here

The Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the Indian Premier League confident of a good showing having covered all bases despite a relatively quiet Player Auction. The Sunrisers reached the playoffs in the UAE last year and remain one of the most consistent teams in recent IPL history. Cricket legend and Sunrisers mentor VVS Laxman opened up about the depth in the squad, the support for talented players within the leadership team and the importance of having a balanced squad in an exclusive conversation with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.