WION Sports Broadband Edition with Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly

Football and golf have shown that sport can co-exist alongside the coronavirus pandemic but they have been localised to a large extent. Formula One will attempt the biggest leap of faith when an initial 8 race calendar is flagged off across Europe later this week in Austria. Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly admits that while the risk cannot be eliminated, it is up to every individual to strictly follow safety protocols to ensure the bio bubble remains intact. Gasly was speaking to WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.