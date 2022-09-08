WION Pitstop | Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 review

The first-generation international model of the Yamaha MT-15 was a well-rounded package. But, the critical reason for disappointment with the Indian version was cost-cutting. And thankfully, in its first cycle of evolution, the MT-15 Version 2.0 has not been watered down for India. When it comes to aesthetic changes, things are largely limited to new and sporty-looking colour schemes like this combination of grey and turquoise we are riding. It also gets coloured alloy wheels that further enhance the sporty feel, but the chassis department has carried out two crucial changes. So, let's find out how it actually behaves on some real roads.