WION Pitstop: Volkswagen T-Roc India review | Automobile news

The Volkswagen T-Roc comes to India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) import and, interestingly, Volkswagen has not made any change to the crossover as compared to the European model. The vehicle comes equipped with six airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system and reverse camera. Powering the Volkswagen T-Roc is the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. The BS-VI-complaint motor generates 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. How it really performs on the Indian roads, that we will tell you in this video.