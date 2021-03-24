WION Global Summit: Can deals bring peace to West Asia?

- Were Abraham Accords a paradigm shift in West Asia? - Are Palestinians being denied a voice? - Will West Asia powers have a say in Biden's move to revive the Iran deal? Palki Sharma Upadhyay discusses all this and more with: 1- Mr. John Bolton, Former US National Security Advisor 2- Mr. Mustapha Noman, Former Deputy Foreign Minister, Yemen 3- Mr. Ibrahim Shukralla, Emirati Editor from Abu Dhabi 4- Mr. Jason D. Greenblatt, Former White House Middle East Envoy, A Chief Architect of Peace Plan between Israel & its Arab Neighbours 5- Ms. Fleur Hassan Nahoum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem