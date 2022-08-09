WION Fineprint: The CIA is shifting its focus to China amid Taiwan tensions

Published: Aug 09, 2022, 09:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
One year after ending the war in Afghanistan, the CIA speak less about counterterrorism and more about the political, economic and military threats posed by China. Molly Gambhir tells you all about this pivot by the US spy agency.
