WION Fineprint | Swimming cap for Afro hair finally approved after being barred

Published: Sep 06, 2022, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A swimming cap designed specifically for athletes with Afro hair has been approved for swimming competitions – at all levels – after the product was barred from being worn at the Olympics last year. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
