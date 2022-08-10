WION Fineprint: Italy takes Slovenia to court over balsamic vinegar

Published: Aug 10, 2022, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Italy is taking Slovenia to court over balsamic vinegar production. Italy says Slovenian plans to ‘standardise’ the name threaten traditional producers in Modena. Molly Gambhir tells you all about this courtroom showdown.
Read in App