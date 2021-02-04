WION Fineprint: Indian agencies probing 'Sikhs for justice', seeks U.S help

Feb 04, 2021, 10.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India is seeking assistance from the U.S. justice department to probe 'Sikhs for justice', a U.S. based Khalistani successionist group. 'Sikhs for justice' wants the Indian state for Punjab to separate from the Union.
