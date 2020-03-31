WION Fineprint: Govt of India identifies 10 COVID-19 hotspots

Mar 31, 2020, 09.25 PM(IST)
These “hotspots” are Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin in Delhi, Noida and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Kasaragod and Pathanamthitta in Kerala, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Bhilwara in Rajasthan, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.