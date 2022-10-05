WION Fineprint | Four women chosen to run the world's most remote post office

Published: Oct 05, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Four women will run the world's most remote post office in Antarctica. They will also be responsible for counting the penguin population throughout their five-month stay. Priyanka Sharma tells you all about this bizarre job.
