WION Fineprint | Debate over Ivory Coast's bill to legalise polygamy

Published: Jul 20, 2022, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A member of the Ivorian parliament has introduced a bill to legalise polygamy, saying that the practice remains rampant in the West African nation. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
Read in App