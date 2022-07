If you love visually stunning Indian films, chances are you are looking forward to the release of 'Shamshera', a big-budget project by Yash Raj Films. Our correspondent Disha Haresh Shah caught up with the lead pair - Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor- as well as director Karan Malhotra to talk about what makes the film so special for them, the challenges of shooting a period film, and more. Listen in.