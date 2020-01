Angered by US air strikes that killed two dozen paramilitary fighters on Sunday, hundreds of protesters spilled through checkpoints in the high-security Green Zone Tuesday, demanding the removal of American troops from Iraq and voicing loyalty to a powerful Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani of the Revolutionary Guard Corps. US President Donald Trump warned Tehran it would "pay a very big price" and said it is sending hundreds more troops to the Middle East. #DonaldTrump #USEmbassy, #Bhagdad