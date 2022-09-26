WION Dispatch: Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail steps down, Ishaq Dar to take over

Published: Sep 26, 2022, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail stepped down from his post to make way for senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar to take over the reins of the country’s cash-strapped economy.
