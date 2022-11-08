WION Dispatch: Former Pak PM Imran Khan's party rejects police FIR over assassination attempt

Published: Nov 08, 2022, 07:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has rejected a police report on the shooting at a public rally last week that left him wounded in the leg because it doesn’t name those in government and the military that he blames for the attack.
Read in App