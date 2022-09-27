WION Dispatch: Blinken meets Zardari, pledges additional $10 million for flood victims in Pakistan

Published: Sep 27, 2022, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged additional $10 million for flood victims in Pakistan during his meeting with Pak's foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the State Department.
