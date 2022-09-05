WION Climate Tracker | Want fish on your plate? Stop overfishing

Published: Sep 05, 2022, 09:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A new study projects global fish stock will struggle to rebuild the numbers under the projected global warming levels in the 21st century. The stocks could deplete by over 35 percent if there is no action against climate change and overfishing.
