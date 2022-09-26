WION Climate Tracker | Restoring Kelp forests could curb climate change

Published: Sep 26, 2022, 10:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Kelp is a type of seaweed which grows in the shallow ocean waters and play a huge role in local biodiversity and capturing harmful carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Like the current situation of land forest, the Kelps are fast disappearing.
Read in App