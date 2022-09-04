WION Climate Tracker: Relief operations underway in Pakistan, over 1 million homes destroyed so far

Published: Sep 04, 2022, 08:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Floods in Pakistan have claimed nearly about 1,300 lives and the authorities have reported 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. Over 1 million homes are also destroyed so far. The rescue operations are still underway.
Read in App