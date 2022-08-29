WION Climate Tracker | Record heat wave in China; drought shrinks water levels across the country

Published: Aug 29, 2022, 09:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China is in the midst of its worst heat wave on record. Things are starting to look bleak for the country's energy sector. In response to the high demand for electricity, coal power plants are being fired up across the country.
