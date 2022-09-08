WION Climate Tracker: Nearly a third of Pakistan is under water; 33 million affected due to floods

Published: Sep 08, 2022, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Floods continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan. Sindh & Balochistan have become a vast landscape of water. As per officials, over 33 million people have been impacted due to floods.
