WION Climate Tracker | Japan battered by one of the worst typhoons ever

Published: Sep 20, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Typhoon Nanmadol continues to wreak havoc in Japan claiming the lives of two people and forcing millions to evacuate. One of the biggest storms to strike Japan in years, it has brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to the west of the country.
