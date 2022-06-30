WION Climate Tracker- Heavy rains in Columbia cause toxic foam formation

Published: Jun 30, 2022, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Following heavy rain in the Colombian city, a cloud of foam flooded the streets of Soacha managing to destroy at least 30 homes in the city. The residents of Soacha woke up to clouds of toxic foams surrounding the city.
Read in App