WION Climate Tracker: France battles blaze in North Grad, several areas put on read alert

Published: Jul 08, 2022, 07:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Over 630 hectares of forest ravaged as France battles massive blaze in the north. Nearly 700 firefighters, 12 planes and 12 choppers have been deployed to douse the fire.
