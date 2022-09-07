WION Climate Tracker: Existential threat to Doomsday glacier?

Published: Sep 07, 2022, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Scientists have raised an alarm, they said that the doomsday glacier, known formally as the Thwaites Glacier is holding by fingernail. The glacier is around the size of the state of Florida and it's melting could raise sea levels by up to 2 feet.
