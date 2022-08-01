WION Climate Tracker: Bird enthusiast sets up water troughs for Hummingbirds

Published: Aug 01, 2022
The capital of Venezuela 'Caracas' offers very vibrant biodiversity. It has a significant amount of species of birds especially hummingbirds and some hummingbird enthusiasts in the city have now set up water troughs for these birds.
