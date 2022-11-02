WION Business News | Unilever expands 4-day work week to Australia

Published: Nov 02, 2022, 01:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After a successful 18-month pilot in New Zealand, consumer goods giant Unilever is expanding its trial of 4-day working week to Australian employees now, Australian trial will begin on November 14 while New Zealand experiment will also continue.
Read in App