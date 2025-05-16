Will Indus Waters Treaty be reconsidered?

In a major escalation following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty for the first time since it was signed in 1960. Prime Minister Modi declared that “water and blood cannot flow together.” India has also intensified its security response. Launched on May 13, Operation Keller, in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian region, is the latest in a series of anti-terror operations. This marks a decisive shift in India’s strategic stance on terrorism.