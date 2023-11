The news that Canadian actor Kristian Bruun will be returning to the Vancouver set of his Netflix series in the new year came as a "euphoric relief" to him after he had been out of work for more than four months due to a historic Hollywood actors' strike. The Recruit, which stars Noah Centineo, is set to shoot its second season on January 4, according to the actor who was born in Toronto. The strike delayed the original plan to go to camera in late June.