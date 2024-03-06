Will Chad return to constitutional rule?

The Central African nation of Chad descended into chaos and political unrest this past week. The week began on a positive note when the national poll body announced on Tuesday that the presidential election, bringing an end to the three-year Junta rule, will be held on the 6th of May. The very next day, the government blamed an overnight attack on Chad's internal security office on the opposition Socialist Party without Borders or PSF, which is headed by Yaya Dillo. Claiming that several people had been killed, Chad security forces laid siege to the headquarters of the opposition PSF. Dillo, a fierce opponent of Chad's transitional president and his cousin, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, was killed in the army's assault on the opposition party's headquarters. How did this family feud go horribly wrong and what it means for the impoverished nation? Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.