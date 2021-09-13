Wildfire flare continue for the fifth day in parts of southern Spain

Sep 13, 2021, 02:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Wildfires continue to rage in Spain for the fifth consecutive day as evacuations are underway in the country. The Spanish govt has deployed its military to combat the wildfires which have destroyed nearly 7,000 hectares of forest so far.
