Why Russia and Ukraine fought so hard for Bakhmut?

After more than a year of fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russia - the eastern city of Bakhmut is in ruins. Thousands have been killed on both sides and the dispute about who controls the city continues. Bakhmut has become the focal point of the ongoing conflict. How did a nondescript city the world had never heard of, become the place where both sides decided to fight on till the very end? We ask why Bakhmut matters for both Russia and Ukraine.