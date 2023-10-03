Why are tensions on the rise between Serbia & Kosovo? | World at War

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Just when you thought the tensions between Serbia and Kosovo couldn't get any worse, a deadly siege at a Serbian orthodox monastery in the restive northern part of Kosovo has laid open the faultlines. An estimated 4 people including a Kosovar policeman were killed in the incident that has been described as one of the worst escalation in years.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos