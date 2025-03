Shahzadi Khan - a 33-year-old woman from the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh - was executed in UAE on February 15 for allegedly killing an infant. She was asked to make a last wish before the execution. She said she wanted to speak to her parents. A call was placed to her home in UP's Banda district and the first sentence she told her family was - "This is my last call". The father of the Indian woman executed in Abu Dhabi last month has alleged that his daughter Shahzadi Khan was denied justice and that the Indian government did not extend any support to the family. Watch to know more!