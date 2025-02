The White House has been utilizing social media to support Trump’s policies through memes, internet trends, and AI-generated content. Recently, they shared an AI-generated image of Trump with a crown and the slogan "Long live the king," which faced backlash for its perceived violation of U.S. constitutional values. Additionally, they posted a controversial ASMR video depicting deportation, which drew criticism for dehumanizing migrants and ridiculing serious issues surrounding immigration. This strategy has sparked significant negative reactions on social platforms.